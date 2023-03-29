Reviewing Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) and Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF)

Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Rating) and Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Northland Power and Boralex’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northland Power N/A N/A N/A ($0.32) -78.26 Boralex N/A N/A N/A ($0.13) -220.16

Boralex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Northland Power, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Northland Power pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Boralex pays an annual dividend of $0.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Northland Power pays out -341.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Boralex pays out -309.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Northland Power is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

20.5% of Northland Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.0% of Boralex shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Northland Power and Boralex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northland Power N/A N/A N/A Boralex N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Northland Power and Boralex, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northland Power 0 0 3 1 3.25 Boralex 0 1 2 0 2.67

Northland Power presently has a consensus target price of $50.11, indicating a potential upside of 102.56%. Boralex has a consensus target price of $47.72, indicating a potential upside of 71.79%. Given Northland Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Northland Power is more favorable than Boralex.

Summary

Northland Power beats Boralex on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northland Power

Northland Power, Inc. engages in the development, building, owning, and management of wind facilities. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Wind, Efficient Natural Gas, Onshore Renewable, Utility, and Other. The Offshore Wind segment consists of Gemini, Nordsee One, and Deutsche Bucht projects. The Onshore Renewables segment consists of Solar, Grand Bend, Jardin, Mont Louis, Cochrane, McLeans, and La Lucha projects. The Efficient Natural Gas includes North Battleford, Iroquois Falls, Kirkland Lake, Kingston, Thorold, and Spy Hill projects. The Utility segment operates Empresa de Energía de Boyacá S.A E.S.P. (EBSA) project. The Other segment focuses on investment income and administration activities. The company was founded by James C. Temerty in 1987 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Boralex

Boralex, Inc. engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities. It operates through the following segments: Wind Power Stations, Hydroelectric Power Stations, Solar Power Stations, Thermal Power Power Stations, and Corporate. The company was founded on November 9, 1982 and is headquartered in Kingsey Falls, Canada.

