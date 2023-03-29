Reviewing Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) & WisdomTree (NYSE:WT)

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) and WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Dividends

Cowen pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. WisdomTree pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Cowen pays out 21.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. WisdomTree pays out 44.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Cowen has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Get Cowen alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.1% of Cowen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.3% of WisdomTree shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of Cowen shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of WisdomTree shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Cowen has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WisdomTree has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Cowen and WisdomTree’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cowen 4.97% 7.05% 0.98% WisdomTree 16.82% 14.51% 4.11%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cowen and WisdomTree’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cowen $1.54 billion 0.72 $76.46 million $2.19 17.80 WisdomTree $301.35 million 2.85 $50.68 million $0.27 21.33

Cowen has higher revenue and earnings than WisdomTree. Cowen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WisdomTree, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Cowen and WisdomTree, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cowen 1 3 0 0 1.75 WisdomTree 0 1 0 0 2.00

Cowen presently has a consensus price target of $47.33, indicating a potential upside of 21.40%. WisdomTree has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.17%. Given Cowen’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cowen is more favorable than WisdomTree.

About Cowen

(Get Rating)

Cowen, Inc. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, Investment Banking, Markets, and Research divisions. The Asset Company segment consists of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies. The firm offers investment banking services, equity and credit research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, commission management services, and actively managed alternative investment products. The company was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About WisdomTree

(Get Rating)

WisdomTree, Inc. operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers. The company was founded by Jonathan Laurence Steinberg on October 1, 1988 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Cowen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cowen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.