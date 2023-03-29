Reviewing Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) & MingZhu Logistics (NASDAQ:YGMZ)

MingZhu Logistics (NASDAQ:YGMZ – Get Rating) and Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for MingZhu Logistics and Tuniu, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get MingZhu Logistics alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MingZhu Logistics 0 0 0 0 N/A Tuniu 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MingZhu Logistics $17.36 million 1.51 -$940,000.00 N/A N/A Tuniu $183.62 million 1.25 -$28.04 million ($0.24) -7.40

This table compares MingZhu Logistics and Tuniu’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

MingZhu Logistics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tuniu.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of MingZhu Logistics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.2% of Tuniu shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.3% of MingZhu Logistics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 76.1% of Tuniu shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares MingZhu Logistics and Tuniu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MingZhu Logistics N/A N/A N/A Tuniu -107.54% -12.33% -6.40%

Risk & Volatility

MingZhu Logistics has a beta of 1.99, meaning that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tuniu has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MingZhu Logistics beats Tuniu on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MingZhu Logistics

(Get Rating)

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides trucking and delivery services using its truckload fleet and subcontractors in the People's Republic of China. The company serves sizeable logistics companies, freight forwarders, and warehouse operators. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a truckload fleet with 102 tractors and 76 trailers. MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited was founded was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About Tuniu

(Get Rating)

Tuniu Corp. is an online leisure travel company, which engages in the provision of travel-related services in China. The company offers packaged tours, including organized tours and self-guided tours, and also travel-related services for leisure travelers. Its product portfolio includes organized tours, self-guided tours, and tickets for various domestic and overseas tourist attractions. The company was founded by Dunde Yu and Hai Feng Yan in 2006 and is headquartered in Nanjing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for MingZhu Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MingZhu Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.