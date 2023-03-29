Reviewing Vivid Seats (SEAT) & Its Competitors

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Vivid Seats to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Vivid Seats and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivid Seats 0 3 5 0 2.63 Vivid Seats Competitors 147 822 1837 49 2.63

Vivid Seats currently has a consensus price target of $10.89, suggesting a potential upside of 51.44%. As a group, “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 26.63%. Given Vivid Seats’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Vivid Seats is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivid Seats 4.77% -5.44% 2.37% Vivid Seats Competitors -122.88% -37.39% -18.99%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Vivid Seats and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

31.4% of Vivid Seats shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.0% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.5% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vivid Seats and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vivid Seats $600.27 million $28.66 million 19.97 Vivid Seats Competitors $4.54 billion $142.50 million 24.36

Vivid Seats’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Vivid Seats. Vivid Seats is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Vivid Seats has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vivid Seats’ peers have a beta of 1.27, meaning that their average share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vivid Seats peers beat Vivid Seats on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Vivid Seats

Vivid Seats Inc. operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events. This segment offers Skybox, a proprietary enterprise resource planning tool that helps ticket sellers manage ticket inventories, adjust pricing, and fulfill orders across multiple ticket resale marketplaces. The Resale segment acquires tickets to resell on secondary ticket marketplaces; and provides internal research and development support for Skybox and to deliver seller software and tools. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

