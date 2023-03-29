Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Raises Dividend to $0.38 Per Share

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Rexford Industrial Realty has raised its dividend payment by an average of 19.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Rexford Industrial Realty has a payout ratio of 123.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Rexford Industrial Realty to earn $2.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.5%.

NYSE:REXR opened at $56.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 61.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.83. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12 month low of $48.74 and a 12 month high of $84.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.86.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

In other news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 16,778 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $975,808.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 26.0% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

