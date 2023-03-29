Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) Given a €310.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM – Get Rating) has been given a €310.00 ($333.33) target price by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.39% from the company’s previous close.

RHM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €270.00 ($290.32) target price on Rheinmetall in a research report on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €290.00 ($311.83) price target on Rheinmetall in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €300.00 ($322.58) price target on Rheinmetall in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Warburg Research set a €292.00 ($313.98) price target on Rheinmetall in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €233.00 ($250.54) price target on Rheinmetall in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

ETR:RHM opened at €273.40 ($293.98) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.50, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €240.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €198.54. Rheinmetall has a 1 year low of €140.45 ($151.02) and a 1 year high of €262.20 ($281.94). The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.85.

Rheinmetall AG provides technologies to the mobility and security sectors worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, support, logistics, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.

