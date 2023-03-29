Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

RHHBY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Roche from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Roche from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Societe Generale raised shares of Roche from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Roche from CHF 328 to CHF 329 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $268.75.

Roche Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS RHHBY opened at $34.88 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.41. Roche has a 1-year low of $34.70 and a 1-year high of $53.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Institutional Trading of Roche

Roche Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Roche by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,148,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,665,000 after purchasing an additional 28,157 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Roche in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Roche by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 58,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Roche during the third quarter worth about $629,000. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Roche by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 665,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,323,000 after buying an additional 13,572 shares during the period. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following divisions: Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceutical division comprises the business segments, such as Roche Pharmaceuticals and Chuga. The Diagnostic division consists of the following four business areas: centralized and point of care solutions, molecular diagnostics, tissue diagnostics and diabetes care.

