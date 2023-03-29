Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
RHHBY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Roche from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Roche from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Societe Generale raised shares of Roche from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Roche from CHF 328 to CHF 329 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $268.75.
Roche Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS RHHBY opened at $34.88 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.41. Roche has a 1-year low of $34.70 and a 1-year high of $53.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.24.
Institutional Trading of Roche
Roche Company Profile
Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following divisions: Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceutical division comprises the business segments, such as Roche Pharmaceuticals and Chuga. The Diagnostic division consists of the following four business areas: centralized and point of care solutions, molecular diagnostics, tissue diagnostics and diabetes care.
