Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Rollins Price Performance

Shares of ROL stock opened at $36.85 on Monday. Rollins has a 52-week low of $31.43 and a 52-week high of $43.06. The stock has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 49.80 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.26.

Insider Transactions at Rollins

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Rollins had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The firm had revenue of $661.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Rollins will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 2,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total transaction of $77,857.53. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,960 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,827.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rollins

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rollins in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Rollins in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rollins in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

