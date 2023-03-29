Round Rock Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Round Rock Advisors LLC decreased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 28,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 77.1% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 6,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 0.6% in the third quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 173,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 0.8% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 18,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $159.49 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $132.54 and a 1 year high of $189.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $166.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $304.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVX. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $206.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, March 17th. HSBC upped their price target on Chevron to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Bank of America cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Cowen cut their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.33.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

