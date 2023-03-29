S.C. Financial Services Inc. Buys 49 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

S.C. Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,140 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. S.C. Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 344.4% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,352 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,683,000 after acquiring an additional 21,197 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 24,444 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after buying an additional 3,719 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 150,968 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,365,000 after buying an additional 6,214 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,312 shares of company stock worth $33,751,165 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $220.33 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $234.30. The company has a market cap of $414.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $223.44 and its 200 day moving average is $209.42.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.11.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

See Also

