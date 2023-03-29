Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SNY. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.11.

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $54.19 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.53. The stock has a market cap of $136.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.54. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $36.91 and a 12-month high of $58.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $10.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.51 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 28.00%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNY. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Sanofi during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 60.2% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

