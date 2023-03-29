Scotiabank Increases Guardian Capital Group (OTCMKTS:GCAAF) Price Target to C$56.00

Guardian Capital Group (OTCMKTS:GCAAF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Guardian Capital Group in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.
Guardian Capital Group Stock Performance
Guardian Capital Group stock opened at $29.37 on Monday. Guardian Capital Group has a 12 month low of $18.08 and a 12 month high of $35.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.77.
About Guardian Capital Group
Guardian Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Management, Wealth Management, and Corporate Activities and Investments. The Investment Management segment represents the earning of management fees relating to investment management services provided to clients.
