Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.91.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on STX shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Seagate Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Summit Insights upgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 36,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total value of $2,544,974.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,099,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,302 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 661,439 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $34,798,000 after purchasing an additional 113,845 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $910,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 80,894 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 18,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology stock opened at $60.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 52.20 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.34 and its 200 day moving average is $58.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Seagate Technology has a one year low of $47.47 and a one year high of $94.68.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 1,031.05% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.64%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

