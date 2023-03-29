Seaport Res Ptn Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DTE Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, March 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $6.24 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.25. The consensus estimate for DTE Energy’s current full-year earnings is $6.22 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for DTE Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $6.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.17 EPS.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.56.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DTE opened at $106.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.63. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $100.64 and a 1 year high of $140.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.42. The company has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.58.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a $0.9525 dividend. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DTE Energy

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 966.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.