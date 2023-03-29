Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) vs. Tempo Automation (NASDAQ:TMPO) Head-To-Head Survey

Tempo Automation (NASDAQ:TMPO – Get Rating) and Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tempo Automation and Semtech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Tempo Automation alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tempo Automation N/A N/A $5.85 million N/A N/A Semtech $740.86 million 2.68 $125.66 million $2.29 13.59

Semtech has higher revenue and earnings than Tempo Automation.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tempo Automation N/A -110.63% -3.15% Semtech 18.88% 21.15% 13.19%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Tempo Automation and Semtech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

96.3% of Semtech shares are held by institutional investors. 34.2% of Tempo Automation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Semtech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Tempo Automation and Semtech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tempo Automation 0 1 2 0 2.67 Semtech 0 6 3 0 2.33

Tempo Automation presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 271.84%. Semtech has a consensus target price of $47.45, suggesting a potential upside of 52.54%. Given Tempo Automation’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Tempo Automation is more favorable than Semtech.

Risk & Volatility

Tempo Automation has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Semtech has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Semtech beats Tempo Automation on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tempo Automation

(Get Rating)

Tempo Automation Holdings, Inc. manufactures electronic products. The company designs and assembles printed circuit boards. It serves automotive, aviation and defense, consumer electronics, design firms, energy, industrial technology, medical device, semiconductor, and space industries. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Francisco, California.

About Semtech

(Get Rating)

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing. It offers signal integrity, protection, wireless and sensing, and power and high-reliability products. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Camarillo, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Tempo Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempo Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.