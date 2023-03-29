ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stake Trimmed by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,472 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $4,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 728.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in ServiceNow by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $429.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 268.18, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $443.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $411.69. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $337.00 and a 12-month high of $601.62.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.03, for a total value of $1,129,831.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,169,647.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 1,083 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.03, for a total transaction of $499,295.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,095.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,483 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.03, for a total transaction of $1,129,831.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,117 shares in the company, valued at $24,169,647.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,629 shares of company stock worth $29,974,024 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $517.47.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

