Shearwater Group (LON:SWG) Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Shearwater Group plc (LON:SWG – Get Rating) dropped 1.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 84.10 ($1.03) and last traded at GBX 86 ($1.06). Approximately 5,716 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 26,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 87 ($1.07).

Shearwater Group Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £20.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,718.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 92.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 98.02.

About Shearwater Group

Shearwater Group plc provides organizational resilience solutions in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Services. The company offers SecurEnvoy, a software that provides identity and access management solutions; and Geolang, a software that delivers data discovery, data extraction, and data loss prevention solutions, services, and technologies to discover, classify, and protect sensitive data and information in the cloud and on premise.

