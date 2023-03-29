Shore Capital Reaffirms Hold Rating for Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR)

Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.04) price objective on shares of Supermarket Income REIT in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Supermarket Income REIT Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Supermarket Income REIT stock opened at GBX 84.40 ($1.04) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 93.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 100.54. The company has a market cap of £1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 767.27, a PEG ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.22. Supermarket Income REIT has a 12-month low of GBX 82.75 ($1.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 135 ($1.66).

About Supermarket Income REIT

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LSE: SUPR) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the UK's feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. All of the Company's 45 properties are let to leading UK supermarket operators, diversified by both tenant and geography.

