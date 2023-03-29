Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for CML Microsystems (LON:CML)

CML Microsystems (LON:CML – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

CML Microsystems Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of CML stock opened at GBX 517.50 ($6.36) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.47, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. CML Microsystems has a twelve month low of GBX 332.25 ($4.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 596 ($7.32). The company has a market capitalization of £81.97 million, a P/E ratio of 3,696.43 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 535.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 472.28.

Get CML Microsystems alerts:

Insider Activity at CML Microsystems

In other CML Microsystems news, insider Geoff Barnes purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 577 ($7.09) per share, for a total transaction of £28,850 ($35,446.62). In related news, insider Geoff Barnes purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 577 ($7.09) per share, with a total value of £28,850 ($35,446.62). Also, insider Christopher Arthur Gurry sold 5,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 565 ($6.94), for a total value of £31,803.85 ($39,075.87). Company insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

CML Microsystems Company Profile

CML Microsystems plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets mixed-signal, radio frequency (RF), and microwave semiconductors for communications markets worldwide. It primarily offers high performance RF products and mixed-signal baseband/modem processors, as well as microwave/millimetre wave semiconductors for wireless voice and data communications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CML Microsystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CML Microsystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.