Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Scotgold Resources (LON:SGZ)

Scotgold Resources (LON:SGZ – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Shares of SGZ stock opened at GBX 12.40 ($0.15) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 43.55 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 56.72. The company has a market cap of £8.32 million, a P/E ratio of -124.00 and a beta of 0.40. Scotgold Resources has a 12 month low of GBX 11 ($0.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 87 ($1.07).

Scotgold Resources Limited engages in the mine development and mineral exploration businesses in Australia, Scotland, France, and Portugal. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It focuses on the development of Cononish project located in the Grampian Highlands of Scotland. The company also holds interest in the Grampian project comprising 13 option agreements covering an area of approximately 3000 square kilometers located in Scotland.

