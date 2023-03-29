Short Interest in Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF) Grows By 20,981.8%

Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,159,500 shares, an increase of 20,981.8% from the February 28th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 374.0 days.
Archer Stock Performance
Shares of Archer stock opened at $0.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.31 and its 200 day moving average is $0.30. Archer has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $0.49.
Archer Company Profile
