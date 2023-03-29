Short Interest in Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF) Grows By 20,981.8%

Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,159,500 shares, an increase of 20,981.8% from the February 28th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 374.0 days.

Archer Stock Performance

Shares of Archer stock opened at $0.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.31 and its 200 day moving average is $0.30. Archer has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $0.49.

Archer Company Profile

Archer Ltd. engages in the provision of a variety of oilfield products and services. It operates through the Eastern Hemisphere and Western Hemisphere segments. The Eastern Hemisphere segment is involved in platform drilling, engineering, wireline, and oiltools service divisions. The Western Hemisphere segment is composed of land drilling operations in Latin America.

