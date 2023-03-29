Short Interest in Wajax Co. (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) Drops By 96.7%

Wajax Co. (OTCMKTS:WJXFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 96.7% from the February 28th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WJXFF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Wajax from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Wajax to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Wajax from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

Get Wajax alerts:

Wajax Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:WJXFF opened at $17.74 on Wednesday. Wajax has a 52 week low of $12.86 and a 52 week high of $18.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.34.

About Wajax

Wajax Corp. engages in providing industrial products and services. The firm operates an integrated distribution system, providing sales, parts and services to customers in diverse sectors of the Canadian economy, including construction, forestry, mining, industrial and commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government and utilities, and oil and gas.

Read More

