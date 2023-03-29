Short Interest in Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX) Increases By 400.0%

Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Winland Trading Down 10.3 %

OTCMKTS WELX opened at $1.75 on Wednesday. Winland has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $4.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.12 and its 200-day moving average is $1.95.

Winland Company Profile

Winland Holdings Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the marketing and selling of its line of proprietary critical condition monitoring products. The company was founded on October 18, 1972 and is headquartered in Mankato, MN.

