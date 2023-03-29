Short Interest in Xcelerate Inc. (OTCMKTS:XCRT) Grows By 366.7%

Xcelerate Inc. (OTCMKTS:XCRT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 366.7% from the February 28th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 472,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Xcelerate Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS XCRT opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.04. Xcelerate has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.07.

Xcelerate Company Profile

Xcelerate, Inc engages in dental equipment, which develops, manufactures and markets atmospheric water generators for the dental market, home and office use. It provides dental networks for union members. The company was founded on November 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Mauldin, SC.

