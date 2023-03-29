Short Interest in Xcelerate Inc. (OTCMKTS:XCRT) Grows By 366.7%

Xcelerate Inc. (OTCMKTS:XCRT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 366.7% from the February 28th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 472,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Xcelerate Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS XCRT opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.04. Xcelerate has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.07.
Xcelerate Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Xcelerate (XCRT)
- After an Earnings Blowout, Is Ciena Stock a Buying Opportunity?
- Here’s Why Viking Therapeutics Rose Over 50% on Obesity Drug Data
- Meta Breaks Out Of A Base, Looks Like A Growth Stock Again
- The Bottom Is In For McCormick & Company
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Blue Chip, High-Yield Turnaround Story
Receive News & Ratings for Xcelerate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcelerate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.