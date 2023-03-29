Short Interest in Z Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Declines By 83.2%

Z Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a drop of 83.2% from the February 28th total of 93,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Z Stock Performance

Shares of YAHOY opened at $5.65 on Wednesday. Z has a one year low of $4.59 and a one year high of $8.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.38. The company has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.03.

Z (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Z had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Z will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Z

YAHOY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Z from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of Z from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Z Holdings Corp. engages in the management of group companies and related operations. It operates through the following segments: Media and Commerce. The Media segment covers the advertisement related services that include search linked advertisement and display advertisement. The Commerce segment handles the commerce related services in Yahoo Auction!, Yahoo! Shopping, ASKUL Corp., and Yahoo! Premium.

