Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU) Receives Speculative Buy Rating from Taglich Brothers

Taglich Brothers restated their speculative buy rating on shares of Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Sidus Space’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Sidus Space Price Performance

SIDU stock opened at $0.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of -1.42. Sidus Space has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $9.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sidus Space

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIDU. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sidus Space during the third quarter valued at $31,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Sidus Space during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sidus Space by 139.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 22,450 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sidus Space by 113.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 16,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sidus Space during the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

About Sidus Space

Sidus Space, Inc, a space-as-a-service company, engages in the design, manufacture, launch, and data collection of commercial satellite worldwide. Its services include satellite manufacturing; precision manufacturing, assembly, and test; low earth orbit microsatellite; payload integrations; launch and support services; space-based data services and analytics; precision computer numerical control machining and fabrication; Swiss screw machining; wire cable harness fabrication; 3D composite and metal printing; and satellite deployment and microgravity testing and research services, as well as services related to electrical and electronic assemblies.

