SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

SigmaTron International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SGMA opened at $2.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. SigmaTron International has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $8.50. The firm has a market cap of $13.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.65 and a 200-day moving average of $4.43.

Institutional Trading of SigmaTron International

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SigmaTron International by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 8,791 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SigmaTron International by 540.6% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 89,972 shares in the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International in the third quarter worth approximately $482,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of SigmaTron International by 5.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International in the third quarter worth approximately $187,000. 17.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SigmaTron International

SigmaTron International, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm also manufactures printed circuit board assemblies and assembled electronic products. It offers automatic and manual assembly and the testing of products, material sourcing and procurement, manufacturing and test engineering support, design services, warehousing and distribution service, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

