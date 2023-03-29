Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SIRI. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Sirius XM from $6.75 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.40 to $4.80 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Sirius XM from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.77.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Sirius XM Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of SIRI opened at $3.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.61 and a 200 day moving average of $5.56. Sirius XM has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $6.85. The company has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sirius XM will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIRI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,127,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 207.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,324,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,825,000 after acquiring an additional 4,941,989 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,896,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074,638 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,108,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 21,739.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,271,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260,903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of audio entertainment. It operates through Sirius XM and Pandora and Off-Platform segments. The company was founded on May 17, 1990, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.