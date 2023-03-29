SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$36.38.

SNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. TD Securities upped their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th.

Shares of TSE:SNC opened at C$31.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 352.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$29.74 and a 200 day moving average price of C$26.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.58, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.85. SNC-Lavalin Group has a fifty-two week low of C$21.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. SNC-Lavalin Group’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital segments.

