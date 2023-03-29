Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA) Given New $2.75 Price Target at Maxim Group

Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Maxim Group from $5.00 to $2.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 179.19% from the company’s current price.

Society Pass Stock Down 1.4 %

SOPA stock opened at $0.99 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average of $1.29. The company has a market cap of $26.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.84. Society Pass has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $3.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Society Pass

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOPA. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Society Pass during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Society Pass during the first quarter worth $54,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Society Pass in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Society Pass by 1,478.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 20,698 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Society Pass during the first quarter worth about $84,000. 1.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Society Pass

Society Pass Incorporated engages in the acquisition and operation of e-commerce platforms for consumers and merchants in Southeast Asia. It operates in two segments, E-Commerce and Merchant POS. The company's e-commerce interfaces include lifestyle platforms, such as Leflair App and Leflair.com website; food and beverage (F&B) delivery platforms comprising Pushkart App, Pushkart.ph website, Handycart App, and Handycart.vn website; merchant software segment that consists of #HOTTAB Biz App, #HOTTAB POS App, and Hottab.net website; and loyalty platforms, such as Society Pass App and SoPa.asia website.

