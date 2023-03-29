S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Acquired by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $5,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth $29,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter worth $29,000. Rain Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 38.2% during the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of SPGI opened at $334.13 on Wednesday. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $279.32 and a twelve month high of $423.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $352.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $340.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. S&P Global had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 29.05%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 34.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $434.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.56.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total transaction of $2,703,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,977,384.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other S&P Global news, EVP Sally Moore sold 3,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.30, for a total value of $1,285,182.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,820,706.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total value of $2,703,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,977,384.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,749 shares of company stock valued at $4,266,185 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.