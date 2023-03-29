SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Position Reduced by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,950 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,562,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,171,000 after buying an additional 1,338,792 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,739,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,006,000 after buying an additional 1,324,687 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,861,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,930,000 after purchasing an additional 872,348 shares in the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,888,000. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,447,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $41.06 on Wednesday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $40.42 and a twelve month high of $45.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.62 and a 200-day moving average of $41.43.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

