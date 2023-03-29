SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) Shares Purchased by First Command Bank

First Command Bank grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,639,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,497 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF comprises about 13.3% of First Command Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. First Command Bank owned about 1.38% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF worth $104,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Rain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF stock opened at $36.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.47. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.99. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $34.79 and a one year high of $45.83.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of the 80 highest-yielding stocks selected from the S&P 500. Stocks are equally-weighted. SPYD was launched on Oct 21, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

