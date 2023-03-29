Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.23) Per Share

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) – Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Thursday, March 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Agrawal now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.21). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Neutral” rating and a $0.75 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.44.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SPPI opened at $0.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.78 and a 200-day moving average of $0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $1.57.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 5,314.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 249,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 253,919 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 17,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,264,000 after purchasing an additional 324,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,066,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 69,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 121.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 91,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 50,376 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Riga sold 37,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.77, for a total value of $28,496.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,839,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,522.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Spectrum Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas J. Riga sold 69,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total transaction of $37,470.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,008,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,331.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas J. Riga sold 37,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.77, for a total value of $28,496.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,839,639 shares in the company, valued at $1,416,522.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,341 shares of company stock valued at $126,073 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of a pipeline of novel and targeted oncology therapies. Its product pipeline includes: Eflapegrastim, Poziotinib, and IGN002. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

See Also

