Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SPPI. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $0.75 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.44.

Get Spectrum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ SPPI opened at $0.67 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.59. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Riga sold 69,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total value of $37,470.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,008,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,331.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Spectrum Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas J. Riga sold 69,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total transaction of $37,470.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,008,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,331.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas J. Riga sold 37,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.77, for a total transaction of $28,496.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,839,639 shares in the company, valued at $1,416,522.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 202,341 shares of company stock valued at $126,073. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPPI. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 253.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,681,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,371 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $255,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 69.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,404,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 573,790 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 1,355.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 421,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 392,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 17,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,264,000 after buying an additional 324,000 shares in the last quarter. 27.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of a pipeline of novel and targeted oncology therapies. Its product pipeline includes: Eflapegrastim, Poziotinib, and IGN002. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.