Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Spirit Airlines Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SAVE opened at $16.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.13. Spirit Airlines has a 52-week low of $15.92 and a 52-week high of $27.88.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc engages in the provision of air transportation services. Its operations are concentrated in markets such as South Florida, the Caribbean, Latin America, and the Northeast and Northern Midwest regions of the United States. The firm offers travel insurance, carry-on and checked baggage, online booking, and other services.

