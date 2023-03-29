Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Spirit Airlines Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of SAVE opened at $16.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.13. Spirit Airlines has a 52-week low of $15.92 and a 52-week high of $27.88.
About Spirit Airlines
See Also
