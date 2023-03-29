Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.57.

A number of brokerages have commented on SHOO. UBS Group upped their price objective on Steven Madden from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Steven Madden in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Steven Madden from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Steven Madden from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Institutional Trading of Steven Madden

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 3.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 6.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,049 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 6.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 73,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 5.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,050 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steven Madden Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $35.51 on Friday. Steven Madden has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $45.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.44. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.13.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $470.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Steven Madden will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steven Madden Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 30.33%.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Direct-to-Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

