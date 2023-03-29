Stifel Firstegy Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE)

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE) – Investment analysts at Stifel Firstegy reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Baytex Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 23rd. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.77. The consensus estimate for Baytex Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.85 per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares upped their price target on Baytex Energy from C$7.75 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Baytex Energy from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James downgraded Baytex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$8.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. ATB Capital raised Baytex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$7.82.

TSE:BTE opened at C$4.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.14. Baytex Energy has a 52 week low of C$4.18 and a 52 week high of C$9.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.92.

In related news, Senior Officer Kendall Douglas Arthur acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,023.00. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

