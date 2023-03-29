Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL)

Stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 58.54% from the stock’s previous close.

BOWL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Bowlero in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bowlero in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Bowlero from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Bowlero from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Bowlero in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.70.

NYSE BOWL opened at $16.40 on Monday. Bowlero has a 1-year low of $8.19 and a 1-year high of $17.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.93 and a 200-day moving average of $13.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -49.70 and a beta of 0.20.

Bowlero ( NYSE:BOWL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.05). Bowlero had a negative net margin of 4.19% and a negative return on equity of 288.06%. The company had revenue of $273.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bowlero will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas F. Shannon sold 10,203 shares of Bowlero stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total transaction of $140,291.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,389,797 shares in the company, valued at $32,859,708.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director A-B Parent Llc sold 4,908,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $73,721,674.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,484,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $953,534,546.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas F. Shannon sold 10,203 shares of Bowlero stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total value of $140,291.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,389,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,859,708.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,113,532 shares of company stock valued at $91,636,573. Corporate insiders own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Bowlero during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Bowlero by 42.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Bowlero in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Bowlero in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Bowlero during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

