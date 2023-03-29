Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Ambev Put Options (NYSE:ABEV)

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 5,861 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 131% compared to the typical volume of 2,535 put options.

Ambev Stock Performance

Shares of ABEV stock opened at $2.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Ambev has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $3.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.78. The firm has a market cap of $43.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABEV. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ambev by 272.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 92,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 67,424 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ambev during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ambev during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,755,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ambev by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 30,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 10,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambev during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 8.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Ambev

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABEV. UBS Group raised Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ambev in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Ambev from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

