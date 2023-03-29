Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Ambev Put Options (NYSE:ABEV)

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 5,861 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 131% compared to the typical volume of 2,535 put options.
Ambev Stock Performance
Shares of ABEV stock opened at $2.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Ambev has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $3.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.78. The firm has a market cap of $43.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.02.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABEV. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ambev by 272.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 92,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 67,424 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ambev during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ambev during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,755,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ambev by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 30,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 10,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambev during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 8.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Ambev
Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ambev (ABEV)
- After an Earnings Blowout, Is Ciena Stock a Buying Opportunity?
- Meta Breaks Out Of A Base, Looks Like A Growth Stock Again
- Here’s Why Viking Therapeutics Rose Over 50% on Obesity Drug Data
- The Bottom Is In For McCormick & Company
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Blue Chip, High-Yield Turnaround Story
Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.