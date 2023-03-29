StockNews.com Begins Coverage on American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:AMS opened at $2.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.13 and a 200-day moving average of $2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $18.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.86. American Shared Hospital Services has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Shared Hospital Services

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in American Shared Hospital Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 26.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $470,000. 13.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services engages in leasing radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to healthcare providers. Its equipment includes Gamma Knife, PBRT, and IGRT. The Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment is a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia.

