StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Global Indemnity Group from a b+ rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Global Indemnity Group Trading Up 1.1 %

GBLI stock opened at $28.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.39. Global Indemnity Group has a 1-year low of $20.52 and a 1-year high of $30.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.97 million, a PE ratio of -234.58 and a beta of 0.36.

Global Indemnity Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Global Indemnity Group’s dividend payout ratio is -833.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group during the 2nd quarter worth $259,000. Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 919,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,437,000 after purchasing an additional 13,527 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group during the 4th quarter worth $317,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 45.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Indemnity Group Company Profile

Global Indemnity Group LLC engages in providing diversified insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Specialty, Farm, Ranch, and Stable, Reinsurance Operations, and Exited Lines. The Commercial Specialty segment provides specialty and casualty products designed for product lines such as small business binding authority, property brokerage, vacant express and programs.

