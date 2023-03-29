StockNews.com Begins Coverage on iPower (NYSE:IPW)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
iPower Stock Performance
Shares of IPW opened at $0.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.80. iPower has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $1.88.
iPower Company Profile
