StockNews.com Downgrades Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) to Hold

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $1.60 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Wedbush raised shares of Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.
Ardelyx Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ ARDX opened at $4.22 on Monday. Ardelyx has a 52-week low of $0.49 and a 52-week high of $4.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.38 and a 200-day moving average of $2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $871.40 million, a PE ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 1.10.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARDX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ardelyx by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.44% of the company’s stock.
Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.
