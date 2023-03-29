StockNews.com Downgrades Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) to Sell

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Shares of NFBK opened at $12.13 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.94. The company has a market cap of $568.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.87 and a 12 month high of $16.13.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $42.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.79 million. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 32.57%. Research analysts anticipate that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Steven M. Klein sold 2,158 shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $31,398.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,357,156.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) news, Director Frank P. Patafio sold 3,400 shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $49,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,942,250.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Steven M. Klein sold 2,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $31,398.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,918 shares in the company, valued at $6,357,156.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,298 shares of company stock valued at $164,412. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFBK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,126,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,367,000 after purchasing an additional 91,603 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,815,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,022,000 after purchasing an additional 48,768 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 1.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,724,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,472,000 after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,586,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,668,000 after acquiring an additional 26,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 17.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,040,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,934,000 after acquiring an additional 156,014 shares in the last quarter. 57.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Through its subsidiary, Northfield Bank, its business consists of originating multifamily and other commercial real estate loans, purchasing investment securities, including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, and, to a lesser extent, depositing funds in other financial institutions.

