StockNews.com Downgrades Progressive (NYSE:PGR) to Hold

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PGR. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Progressive from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Progressive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.85.

PGR opened at $142.85 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.07. Progressive has a fifty-two week low of $106.35 and a fifty-two week high of $146.50. The firm has a market cap of $83.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

In other news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total transaction of $65,452.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares of the company's stock, valued at $552,045.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $397,441.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,082 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,110,654.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,516 shares of company stock valued at $7,230,138 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Progressive by 530.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,158,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,297,456,000 after buying an additional 9,388,746 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $840,885,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $802,968,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 1,235.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,762,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $437,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480,538 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,721,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $871,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

