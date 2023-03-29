StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Rating) (TSE:AEZ) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Aeterna Zentaris Stock Up 1.1 %

AEZS stock opened at $2.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.43. Aeterna Zentaris has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $9.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.61.

About Aeterna Zentaris

Æterna Zentaris, Inc operates as a specialty biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its product Macimorelin, is an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist indicated for the diagnosis of Adult Growth Hormone Deficiency. The company was founded on September 12, 1990 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

