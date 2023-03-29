StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Fuel Tech from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.
Fuel Tech Stock Down 0.8 %
Fuel Tech stock opened at $1.22 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.35. The company has a market cap of $36.97 million, a P/E ratio of -30.50 and a beta of 4.33. Fuel Tech has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $1.75.
About Fuel Tech
Fuel Tech, Inc engages in the development, commercialization and application of proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, water treatment, and advanced engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Air Pollution Control, Fuel Chem Technologies, and Other.
