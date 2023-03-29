StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Fuel Tech from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Fuel Tech Stock Down 0.8 %

Fuel Tech stock opened at $1.22 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.35. The company has a market cap of $36.97 million, a P/E ratio of -30.50 and a beta of 4.33. Fuel Tech has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $1.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Fuel Tech

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 107.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 11,765 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 150.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 16,147 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fuel Tech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 16,851 shares during the period. 17.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fuel Tech, Inc engages in the development, commercialization and application of proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, water treatment, and advanced engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Air Pollution Control, Fuel Chem Technologies, and Other.

