StockNews.com Upgrades Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) to “Buy”

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HLT. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.64.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of HLT stock opened at $132.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.24. Hilton Worldwide has a 12-month low of $108.41 and a 12-month high of $167.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 155.17% and a net margin of 14.31%. The company’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 32,863 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $4,960,012.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 221,037 shares in the company, valued at $33,361,114.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1,024.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

