StockNews.com Upgrades Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) to “Buy”

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Price Performance

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk stock opened at $27.18 on Monday. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 1 year low of $23.02 and a 1 year high of $33.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.17. The company has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 244.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 19,705 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 3.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 3.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the first quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 7.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 99,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after buying an additional 7,152 shares in the last quarter. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband.

